Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 129,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

