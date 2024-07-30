Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 141,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 0.95% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

