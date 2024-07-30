El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Up 25.7% in July

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of LOCO opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 34.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1,074.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.