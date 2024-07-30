Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the game software company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ FY2026 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

EA stock opened at $147.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.63. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,555,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after buying an additional 833,492 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after buying an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

