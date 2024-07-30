Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $152.00 at Roth Mkm

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on EA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.50.

View Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $147.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $148.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,555,081 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.