Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $9.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Elevance Health in a report issued on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.79. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $11.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $41.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $12.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ELV opened at $529.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.65. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $555.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.