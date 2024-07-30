Eli Lilly and Company to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:LLY)

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will earn $3.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.79 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LLY opened at $807.79 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $446.89 and a twelve month high of $966.10. The company has a market cap of $767.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $870.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $785.24.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

