Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $13.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.75%.

Insider Activity at Ellington Financial

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $100,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,697.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,866. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 150.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

