Elme Communities (ELME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Elme Communities to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

