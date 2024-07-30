Emera Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.717 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

EMA opened at C$48.98 on Tuesday. Emera has a 52 week low of C$43.67 and a 52 week high of C$53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.54. The firm has a market cap of C$14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.44.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

