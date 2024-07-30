Emera Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.717 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Emera Trading Down 0.1 %
EMA opened at C$48.98 on Tuesday. Emera has a 52 week low of C$43.67 and a 52 week high of C$53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.54. The firm has a market cap of C$14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMA
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.