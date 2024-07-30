Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.44.

Emera Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:EMA opened at C$48.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.54. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion.

Emera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 128.70%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

