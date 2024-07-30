Endeavour Silver (EDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of EDR stock opened at C$5.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -598.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$6.87.
In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$198,925.76. In related news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$198,925.76. Insiders have sold a total of 201,900 shares of company stock worth $1,202,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
