Endeavour Silver (EDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$5.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -598.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$6.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Silver

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$198,925.76. In related news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$198,925.76. Insiders have sold a total of 201,900 shares of company stock worth $1,202,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

