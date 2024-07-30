Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.09. 27,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 77,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies.

