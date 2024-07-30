Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,116,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enovis Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $65.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Enovis
About Enovis
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enovis
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.