Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,116,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $65.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

About Enovis



Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

