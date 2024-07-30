Enphase Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $113.72 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $156.67. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

