EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires 1,806 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 843.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 629,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 280,436 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in UMH Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 825,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 160,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UMH opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $17.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.