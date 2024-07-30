EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,976 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.09 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

