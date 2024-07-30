EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,641 Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 537,964 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 103,655.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 294,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 294,382 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,811,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 206,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.