EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $37,000 Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 165.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 506.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 50.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,795,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRS stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

DRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

