EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 748.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after buying an additional 851,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after buying an additional 832,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.94.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

