EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $36,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $2,265,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 924.4% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Up 1.5 %

BIIB stock opened at $214.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.85. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $278.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.26.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

