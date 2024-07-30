EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $36,000 in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

In related news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $107,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

