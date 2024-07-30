EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $37,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,085,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,935.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,532,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,587,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $6,704,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $500,934.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 484,115 shares in the company, valued at $15,559,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $500,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 484,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,559,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $722,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,013.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,470 shares of company stock worth $3,063,248 in the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.