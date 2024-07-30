EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

ESSA Pharma Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of EPIX opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.