EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 3,905 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 897.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UEC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of UEC stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

