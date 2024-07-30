EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.30. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.81%.

Insider Activity at WhiteHorse Finance

In related news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,976,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,311,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WHF

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.