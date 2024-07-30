EntryPoint Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.22. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The business had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.10%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.