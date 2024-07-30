EntryPoint Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMFree Report) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in R1 RCM by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in R1 RCM by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,438 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -158.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

