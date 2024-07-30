EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 770 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GM opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

