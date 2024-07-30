EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 8,255 Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 77.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Biomea Fusion were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 39.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Biomea Fusion from $90.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $196.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.52.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

