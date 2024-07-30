EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get IperionX alerts:

Separately, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IperionX by 3.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 337,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ThinkEquity raised IperionX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

IperionX Stock Performance

Shares of IPX stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. IperionX Limited has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $16.75.

IperionX Profile

(Free Report)

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.