Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.94). The company had revenue of C$6.99 billion for the quarter.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.
