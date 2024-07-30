Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Newmont Stock Up 1.2 %

NEM stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

