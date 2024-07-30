Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MorphoSys AG’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOR)

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MorphoSys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for MorphoSys’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $18.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 694.31% and a negative net margin of 226.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 47.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, SAL Trading LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

