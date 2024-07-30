Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SLM Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for SLM in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SLM opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SLM has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 117.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 39,519 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of SLM by 19.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 594,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 97,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 220,154 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in SLM by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

