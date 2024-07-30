Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,544.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

