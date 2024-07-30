Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.86-3.92 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EQR opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.