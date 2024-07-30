Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $30.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.04.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT opened at $30.15 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

