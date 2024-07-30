Ethereum Reaches Market Cap of $400.58 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,331.26 or 0.05009923 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $400.58 billion and $16.75 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00040519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,247,672 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

