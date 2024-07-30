ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Stock Price Down 2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.89. 8,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 2,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Trading Down 2.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65.
About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. IWML was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
