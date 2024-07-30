EverCommerce (EVCM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. EverCommerce has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EverCommerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,191.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,946.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $47,762.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,198,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,946.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,299 shares of company stock valued at $738,573. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

