F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.09. F5 has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,990,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.