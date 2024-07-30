FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.54% of FactSet Research Systems worth $92,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

FDS stock opened at $411.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.