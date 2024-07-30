Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Short Interest Update

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FBYD opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

