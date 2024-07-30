Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust
About Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Federal Realty Investment Trust
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.