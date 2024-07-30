Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

