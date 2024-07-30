Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Cut to “Strong Sell” at National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

FSZ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.11.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$8.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$697.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

