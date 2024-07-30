Financial Comparison: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) vs. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 33.98% 9.42% 0.30% Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97%

Volatility & Risk

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coinbase Global and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 2 7 9 0 2.39 Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $237.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 36.18%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 18.50 $94.87 million $5.01 46.75 Argo Blockchain $50.56 million 1.87 -$35.03 million ($0.47) -3.49

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Argo Blockchain on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

