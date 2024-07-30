Financial Comparison: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCMKTS:KOMOF)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Komo Plant Based Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Komo Plant Based Foods N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Komo Plant Based Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sow Good and Komo Plant Based Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sow Good presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.63%. Given Sow Good’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Komo Plant Based Foods.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Komo Plant Based Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $27.28 million 6.61 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -50.83 Komo Plant Based Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Komo Plant Based Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good.

Summary

Sow Good beats Komo Plant Based Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Komo Plant Based Foods

(Get Free Report)

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously the company was involved in research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based frozen food products through ecommerce and retail platforms in Canada. Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

