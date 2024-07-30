Fintel (LON:FNTL) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 313 ($4.03) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.03). 40,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 252,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.99).

Fintel Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The company has a market capitalization of £325.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4,471.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.55.

Insider Transactions at Fintel

In other Fintel news, insider David Thompson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £48,800 ($62,773.35). In other news, insider David Thompson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £48,800 ($62,773.35). Also, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.82), for a total transaction of £742,500 ($955,106.77). Insiders have sold a total of 3,666,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,600,100 over the last 90 days. 43.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

Featured Stories

