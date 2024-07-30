First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,964 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

